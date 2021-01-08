UrduPoint.com
Solid Measures Stressed For Resolving Problems Of Lakki Marwat: Additional Commissioner Development Bannu Gul Rehman Khan

Fri 08th January 2021 | 02:46 PM

Additional Commissioner Development Bannu Gul Rehman Khan said Friday that concrete measures would be made for resolving problems being faced by people of Lakki Marwat district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Additional Commissioner Development Bannu Gul Rehman Khan said Friday that concrete measures would be made for resolving problems being faced by people of Lakki Marwat district.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation that called on him here at his office.

The delegation comprised former Member National Assembly Alhaj Ghulam-ud-Din Khan, former District Nazim Lakki Marwat Ashfaq Ahmad Khan Minakhel and District Co-ordinator Saifullah Brothers Amir Mashal Khan.

During the meeting the delegation highlighted a number of issues including clean drinking water,dilapidated condition of roads, ongoing power and gas load-shedding and commencement of work on the second phase of Kurram Tangi Dam.

The delegation called for early work on Baran Dam raising project and operation of Rod Kohi Irrigation System in Lakki Marwat District besides provision of funds for new projects.

It is to mentioned here that senior parliamentarian Humayun Saifullah Khan has asked the central government and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mahmood Khan to start work on the second phase of Kurram Tangi Dam and early opening of Baran Dam and Rod Kohi program in Lakki Marwat district.

Additional Commissioner Gul Rehman Khan assured that he would take up these issues with concerned authorities of the provincial and Federal governments.

