Solid Measures To Be Taken For Dera’s Development: DC
Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2025 | 03:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman has said that concrete measures would be taken for development of the district.
She expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the district development committee.
She said several key development projects had been proposed for the district and in this regard concerted efforts would be made to get them approved by the authorities concerned.
She said that the government was pursuing a number of development schemes in underprivileged areas and its benefits should be ensured for citizens at the earliest by ensuring timely completion of those projects.
During the meeting which was attended by the officials of the relevant departments, a detailed briefing was given regarding efforts for the approval of key development projects.
