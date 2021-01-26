UrduPoint.com
Solid Measures To Be Taken For Resolving AGECC' Problems: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 03:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Tuesday said that concrete measures would be taken for resolving problems of the All Government Employees Coordination Council Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the president of the council who called on him here to discuss issues being faced by the council. Secretary Establishment was also present on the occasion.

Shaukat Ali Yousafzai listened to all the demands including the service structure of the council and the package for the martyred employees who died of corona.

The provincial minister assured that all the demands of the council would be met and directed the Secretary Establishment to take practical steps in this regard.

