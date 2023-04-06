Solid measures to be taken for resolving citizens' problems: DC

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Shoib on Thursday said that solid measures would be taken for resolving problems being faced by people of the area.

He was talking to a delegation of elders of Ranwal village, who called on him at his office.

The delegation apprised the deputy commissioner about damages caused to the flood protection bund of the village by recent floods.

The DC said all out efforts would be made to resolve problems of inhabitants of the area who suffered losses during the flood.

He directed the revenue official(Patwari) to provide a detailed report about the damages caused to the protection bund so that an effective future strategy could be framed for its repair besides the resolution of other problems of the area.

Meanwhile, on the directives of the deputy commissioner visited Tank's main city road project site and reviewed pace of work.

He directed the contractor to take measures for expediting construction work so that the project could be timely completed and facilitate residents.