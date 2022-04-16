Solid measures to be taken for resolving residents' problems: Mayor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali Saturday said solid measures would be taken for resolving problems at grassroots level.

Talking in a meeting with delegations that called on him, he assured them of resolving the issues in a timely manner and asked them to keep in touch with all the concerned agencies for resolving the issues of the citizens.

They apprised the mayor of the problems they were facing and demanded that prompt measures should be taken for their redressal.

Haji Zubair Ali also directed the staff concerned to ensure cleanliness throughout the city to enhance its beauty.

He said that he would take steps for the development of Peshawar in collaboration with the council members so that the city would once again become a city of flowers by enhancing its beauty and resolving problems.