Solid measures to be taken to resolve citizens' problems: Commissioner

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Nisar Ahmad has said that all available resources will be utilized to extend relief to citizens by resolving their problems at the earliest.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Regional Information Officer Sanaullah Bettani who called on him at his office here on Wednesday.

The newly posted commissioner appreciated the role of the Information Department, saying it was playing an important role in projecting government's initiatives so that maximum people could benefit from them.

The regional information officer apprised the commissioner of services the department was rendering for the development of the area by serving as a bridge between masses and the government.

He said the information department was raising awareness about public interest and projection was given to development-oriented measures in the public sector to educate people in that regard.