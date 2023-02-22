UrduPoint.com

Solid Measures To Be Taken To Resolve Citizens' Problems: Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Solid measures to be taken to resolve citizens' problems: Commissioner

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Nisar Ahmad has said that all available resources will be utilized to extend relief to citizens by resolving their problems at the earliest.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Regional Information Officer Sanaullah Bettani who called on him at his office here on Wednesday.

The newly posted commissioner appreciated the role of the Information Department, saying it was playing an important role in projecting government's initiatives so that maximum people could benefit from them.

The regional information officer apprised the commissioner of services the department was rendering for the development of the area by serving as a bridge between masses and the government.

He said the information department was raising awareness about public interest and projection was given to development-oriented measures in the public sector to educate people in that regard.

Related Topics

All From Government

Recent Stories

realme Expand R&D Resources to Power its World-lea ..

Realme Expand R&D Resources to Power its World-leading Fast Charging Technology

13 minutes ago
 PTI leaders present themselves to police on first ..

PTI leaders present themselves to police on first day of 'Jail Bharo Tehreek'

46 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives CEO of FEWA

Ajman Ruler receives CEO of FEWA

1 hour ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb terms 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' as c ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb terms 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' as conspiracy against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives South African Ministe ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives South African Minister of Defence and Military Vete ..

2 hours ago
 IGP directed to recover ‘abducted’ family from ..

IGP directed to recover ‘abducted’ family from Khetran

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.