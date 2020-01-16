Solid reasons to send police chief packing: Murtaza Wahab

Sindh government spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab revealed on Thursday that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had apprised Prime Minister Imran Khan about the reservations the provincial cabinet had against Inspector General Kaleem Imam for maintaining the position

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th January, 2020) Sindh government spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab revealed on Thursday that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had apprised Prime Minister Imran Khan about the reservations the provincial cabinet had against Inspector General Kaleem Imam for maintaining the position.

During a press conference in Karachi, Mr Wahab asserted that the chief minister told the premier that the cabinet had no confidence in the IG, and the process of his removal should be initiated as the ruling party in Sindh had been facing criticism."The [provincial] cabinet achieved consensus that the IG has lost its credibility," he stated, while complaining that it was argued that a unilateral decision was taken in this matter."There are concrete reasons for sending IG Sindh home [�] law and order situation has deteriorated over the last year," he said.