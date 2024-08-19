Solid Steps Being Taken For Welfare Of Special Persons: Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2024 | 11:10 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) Advisor to the chief minister on Zakat, Ushr, Social Welfare, and Women’s Development, Mashal Yousafzai has said that the provincial government is making every possible effort for the development and welfare of special persons.
In a statement, she urged parents to enroll their special children in educational institutions managed by the social welfare department.
Mashal Yousafzai also lauded the performance of these institutions, saying that its students have achieved outstanding results in this year's matriculation exams.
She added that if special persons were given proper attention and educational opportunities, they could not only improve their own lives but also contribute significantly to the development of their families and the country.
It is pertinent to mention that the social welfare department has announced that admissions for the 11th grade have begun at the Special education Complex in Hayatabad, Peshawar, for hearing-impaired persons.
The last date to submit admission forms is August 31, 2024.
The admission test would be held on September 4, 2024, and classes would commence on September 16, 2024.
