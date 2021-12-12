Solid steps being taken to control smog in Rwp district

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :The administration is making earnest efforts to control smog in the Rawalpindi district and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ali has directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against smoke-emitting vehicles.

According to a district administration spokesman, the DC had issued instructions to the administration officers that no vehicle should be allowed to ply on roads without fitness certificates and strict action should be taken against vehicles emitting smoke so that the air quality of Rawalpindi could be kept at a good standard.

He said Regional Transport Authority had been directed to launch a special campaign in collaboration with traffic police to make the citizens aware about the inspection of their vehicles.

The authorities concerned were conducting raids against factories and brick kilns violating the rules.

He informed that 150 smoke-emitting vehicles were impounded in different police stations and imposed fines amounting to Rs 150,000 during November.

He said that 13 factories and brick kilns which were causing pollution were also imposed fines amounting to Rs 1.8 million during the period.

The spokesman said the DC had instructed the Assistant Commissioners and other administrative officers to personally inspect brick kilns and factories and take strict action against those polluting the environment.

Secretary, Regional Transport Authority Rawalpindi had also been ordered to launch a crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles in collaboration with the traffic police and the environment department, he said.

He informed that smoke emitting vehicles were causing pollution and smog and the Punjab government had directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against such vehicles.

