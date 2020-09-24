Solid steps being taken to end sexual harassment in society: minister

Minister Women Development Ashifa Riaz Fatyana has said that solid measures are being taken to end sexual harassment in society through effective legislation, implementation framework and policy-making by the Punjab government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister Women Development Ashifa Riaz Fatyana has said that solid measures are being taken to end sexual harassment in society through effective legislation, implementation framework and policy-making by the Punjab government.

She was addressing a meeting, arranged by the Ombudsperson Punjab and UN Women, at a local hotel on Thursday. She said that gender discriminative behavior could be dismissed from our society by giving proper education and behavioral training to our whole nation at grass-roots level.

"We have recently launched a framework to implement the existing laws against harassment at workplaces to secure the working females in a real sense," Ashifa added.

"All females must be strong and confidant from inside to play their positive and active role for development of the country," the minister said.

"Man and woman are the two wheels of life car, so educated males must make their communities literate about the basic rights of women to strike a balance in society.

Today, females have the power of legalistic rights to live a peaceful life. She has right to financially grow and support her family," she added.

"Marshal art trainings would be provided to all girls from Primary to onward in all educational institutions to avoid the harassment at all levels," provincial minister added.

Provincial Secretary Women Development Department Ambreen Raza said that reporting mechanism should be strengthened by our departments to end sexual harassment at workplaces.

Provincial Secretary Women Development Department Ambreen Raza, Justice Nasra Javed, Assistant IG Usman Bajwa, Section Officer Women Development Department Wajeeha, Nabila Malick , Shermeela Rasool, Saman Ahsan, Hafsa Mazhar, Head of Information & Safety Deeba Shahnaz, representatives of all stakeholders and civil society were also at present.