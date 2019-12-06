UrduPoint.com
Solid Steps Needed For Improvement In Railways: Chairman

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 06:19 PM

Newly-appointed Pakistan Railways Chairman/ Secretary Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani has said that solid steps would be taken for improvement in the Railways

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Newly-appointed Pakistan Railways Chairman/ Secretary Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani has said that solid steps would be taken for improvement in the Railways.

Presiding over a meeting at the PR Headquarters here on Friday, he urged officers to ensure setting of targets and their on-time achievement.

"We should keep our minds open always," he added. The chairman said that guidance from the private sector and professionals would be sought if it was needed for betterment of Railways.

He ordered for forming a strategy for improvement in the human resource section of the department and stressed forming short, medium and long-term strategies for it so that the Railways could be made more active and profitable department.

Earlier, PR Chief Executive Office Ijaz Ahmad Bariro gave a detailed briefing on several sectors of the railways including Infrastructure, Traffic, Mechanical, Electrical, Signalling, schools, colleges and others.

PR Additional General Manger Infrastructure Farrukh Temur Ghilzai, Additional GM Traffic Zubair Shafi Ghauri, Additional GM Mechanical Salman Sadiq and other senior officers attended the meeting.

