Solid steps on to resolve masses' problems: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) : KP Minister for Environment, Syed Mohammad Ishtiaq Urmar has said that the PTI government was taking solid steps for the resolution of the problems of the people and real and positive change in their life.

Talking to a delegation in his office here on Monday, he said that public service was the top priority of the government adding that through good governance it had closed all means of corruption and the people would soon feel a visible change.

The delegation briefed the minister about problems relating to the provision of health, education, drinking water, gas, electricity and employment.

The provincial minister expressed their problems with interest and sympathies and assured their resolution on priority basis.

He said that the wrong policies of the former rulers and lack of interest has multiplied the problems of people.

He said in case of the filling of any vacant post thousands of people submit applications adding that the people are fully aware of the problems of unemployment and has introduced transparent and merit-based system that would prove helpful in the resolution of the woos of the people.

The minister said that the provincial government has made maximum enhancement in educational budget to increase literacy rate.

He directed the concerned authorities for the resolution of the just problems of the delegation to which they reciprocated with expressing gratitude to the minister.