'Solid Steps Taken To Strengthen Irrigation Deptt'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 09:06 PM

'Solid steps taken to strengthen Irrigation deptt'

The Punjab government during last two years has taken a number of solid steps to strengthen the Irrigation department for the benefit of agriculture sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The Punjab government during last two years has taken a number of solid steps to strengthen the Irrigation department for the benefit of agriculture sector.

According to the Irrigation department sources on Wednesday, e-Abiana system has been started under which water charges will be received through computerized system and the received amount will be utilized for the betterment of old canals.

Water charges tax has been doubled and this would help in increasing the annual income of the department by Rs 2 billion.

Human Resource Management System has been set up so that manpower could be utilized in much efficient way, sources added.

E-tendering system has also been initiated under which tendering would be done through computerized system and this would eliminate the connection between contractor and officers.

Measures have also been taken for career planning of engineers so that proper training of engineers could be ensured.

Sources said that steps taken during previous year helped ensuring the provision of water up to 55 per cent and added that provision of water to tail end farmers is a top priority of the department.

Extension work of Tarimmu and Panjnad barrage has started which would cost Rs 16,800 million, the sources added. Work on Jalalpur canal has also been started which would help in irrigating 160,000 acres of land of Pind Dadan Khan and Khushab.

Extension work of Greater Thal Canal Phase II is in progress and this would irrigate 293,000 acres of land. Construction of Daducha Dam would help in providing clean drinking water to the people of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, the sources said and added that last year 2,900 water thieves were caught to overcome the water theft problem.

