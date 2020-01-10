Solid steps to be taken to stop publication of blasphemous content: Raja Basharat

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) ::Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja has said that effective steps will be taken to check the publication of blasphemous content.

He said this while presiding over a special committee meeting of Punjab Assembly here on Thursday, says a press release issued here.

Minister said there were many books in the market having blasphemous content against the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and other prophets which, he added was not acceptable at all.

He said, "There is utmost need to put a complete ban on such books, hurting the sentiments of Muslims." Raja Basharat said that involvement of Federal government was required to put ban on imported books that was why this matter was raised in the National Assembly.

Regarding blasphemous content on social media the committee decided that police and FIA must take immediate action against 127 IDs.

The meeting decided that in next meeting Anti-terrorism department, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, Special branch and other relevant departments would be invited.

The meeting unanimously decided to put ban on books of "Lesley Hazleton", book titled "History of islam" by Mazharul Haq and Roznama "Alfazal".

Representatives of school education department, Punjab Text Book board, Punjab Information Technology and others were also present.