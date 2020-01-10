UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Solid Steps To Be Taken To Stop Publication Of Blasphemous Content: Raja Basharat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 12:50 AM

Solid steps to be taken to stop publication of blasphemous content: Raja Basharat

LAHORE, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) ::Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja has said that effective steps will be taken to check the publication of blasphemous content.

He said this while presiding over a special committee meeting of Punjab Assembly here on Thursday, says a press release issued here.

Minister said there were many books in the market having blasphemous content against the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and other prophets which, he added was not acceptable at all.

He said, "There is utmost need to put a complete ban on such books, hurting the sentiments of Muslims." Raja Basharat said that involvement of Federal government was required to put ban on imported books that was why this matter was raised in the National Assembly.

Regarding blasphemous content on social media the committee decided that police and FIA must take immediate action against 127 IDs.

The meeting decided that in next meeting Anti-terrorism department, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, Special branch and other relevant departments would be invited.

The meeting unanimously decided to put ban on books of "Lesley Hazleton", book titled "History of islam" by Mazharul Haq and Roznama "Alfazal".

Representatives of school education department, Punjab Text Book board, Punjab Information Technology and others were also present.

Related Topics

National Assembly Police Technology Education Punjab Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Social Media Law Minister Federal Investigation Agency Market Muslim All Government Punjab Assembly Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

WMCC Chairman meets Cambodian Minister of State fo ..

41 minutes ago

Europe, N. Africa in diplomatic flurry to avoid 's ..

27 minutes ago

Arsenal boss Arteta not expecting 'big things' in ..

27 minutes ago

Zong covering 100 percent CPEC projects

27 minutes ago

Germany Hopes to Continue Training Kurdish Fighter ..

56 minutes ago

US Killed Soleimani Because Iran Planned to Blow U ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.