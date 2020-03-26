Solid Waste Association offers all out support to the Government to combat Coronavirus

The Solid Waste Association of Pakistan (SWAP) held an emergency meeting of the trade organization at its Head Office in Islamabad to discuss the prevailing situation in the country due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

“We realized that the root cause of this Pandemic is lack of hygiene and cleanliness” said Jamil Asghar Bhatti, Chairman SWAP in his address to the executive committee which was convened with representatives from Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan and KPK.

The executive committee expressed its desire to offer all out support voluntarily to the Government in providing spray, fumigation and cleanliness campaigns throughout the country especially in far flung areas and towns where the waste management services were lagging due to the capacity of the local municipality.

“We offer our services to the concerned local governments in the entire country to combat the spreading threat of the Coronavirus which has so far attacked over 1000 people in Pakistan killing 8 persons to date.

” said Bhatti.

Major cities like Karachi and Lahore are also now failing to provide proper waste management services due to lack of capacity in their systems. We feel that it’s our duty to step up to the call of the day and offer ourselves as the front line fighters against this dangerous threat.

The Sanitary Workers, Jharoo Kash Union, Drivers & Mechanics Union and all other allied organizations are with us in this campaign which are offering their services for the entire country. The meeting was attended amongst Atif Javed - Regional Chairman Sindh, Zafar Iqbal - Regional Chairman Punjab, Tahir Mahmood - Regional Chairman KPK, Hashim Khan - Regional Chairman Baluchistan and Naveed Mir -Regional Chairman AJK.