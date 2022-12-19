ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :The air quality of the Federal capital on Monday was recorded as very unhealthy as the fine particulate matter, the most hazardous ambient pollutant was prevailing at a very large scale due to increased dust, solid waste burning and massive roadside construction.

The federal capital at the moment is facing risks of smog due to rising pollution amid prolonged dry weather and massive traffic congestion due to mega road infrastructure projects underway in the East and South of the capital.

Smog is a major risk in cities across the country with massive farmland having stubble burning, brick kilns, swathes of vehicular fleets emitting dark smoke, waste burning, huge industry spewing smoke and gases, and other anthropogenic activities that lead to turn the fog moisture into a thick cloud of smoke after the reaction. It reduces visibility, increases burning of eyes, respiratory illnesses and other health complications jeopardising human survival.

The federal capital had a well-maintained industrial zone with a cluster of steel mills that had installed carbon-absorbing reverse bag technology that helped to collect dark carbon in the stacks of the factory to keep the environment clean.

Moreover, there were some 60 brick kilns near the federal capital out of which 50 have adopted eco-friendly zigzag technology whereas the rest were in the process of adopting modern technology to contain dark smoke causing serious air pollution and smog.

However, the rising and swarming vehicular traffic and urbanisation in the federal capital have made bad air a new normal for the residents of the mega city during dry and cold weather which had increased the risks of smog.

The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) is visiting various industrial units, and vehicles emitting dark smoke in coordination with the Islamabad Traffic Police to ensure proper maintenance of cars and fine those emitting black smoke despite warnings.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) helpline 1819 was receiving complaints from the masses on the burning of solid waste causing serious pollution and was taking action to ensure a clean and smoke-free atmosphere.