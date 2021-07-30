UrduPoint.com
Solid Waste Management Being Extended At Tehsils Level

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

Solid Waste Management being extended at Tehsils level

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Secretary Local Government and Community Development South Punjab Muhammad Altaf Baloch has said that the jurisdiction of Solid Waste Management Company will be extended to all the Tehsils of South Punjab.

All necessary steps would be taken to promote the trends of clean drinking water supply and other sanitation facilities.

He expressed these views in a joint meeting of senior officials of Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company and the Local Government Department.

The meeting was attended by MPA Ehsanul Haq Chaudhry, Additional Secretary Local Government and Community Development South Punjab Sheikh Ghulam Mustafa, MD PCP Iftikhar Rasool, SPO Ashiq Chaudhry, Chief Engineer Local Government South Punjab Khawaja Irfan Aslam, CEO Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Naeem Akhtar, Deputy Secretary Muhammad Zaman Wattoo and officers of other concerned departments.

Altaf Baloch said that modern techniques should be adopted in all areas of South Punjab that provide uniform facilities including sewerage system, clean drinking water supply and sanitation system on a scientific basis.

He said that the promotion of health and hygiene would be ensured among the people.

"Public awareness will be required to stop the excessive use of water", he said.

Important proposals were presented on the launch of new development projects in the meeting in collaboration with Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company and the Department of Local Government and Community Development South Punjab.

