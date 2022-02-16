Solid waste management, collection of property tax to make local bodies financially stable: Administrator

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that the mayor has been empowered in the new local government system and supervision of solid waste management and collection of property tax will make local bodies financially stable.

The Administrator expressed these views while addressing a luncheon at Frere Hall in honor of the senior officers undergoing training at the National Institute of Management, said a statement.

Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Finance Advisor Imtiaz Abro and Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan were present on the occasion.

Murtaza said that in order to improve the provision of local government services, it is necessary to activate the process of revenue collection.

The Administrator said that KMC has the power to collect taxes but it collects only Rs 210 million for the whole year. "We have worked out a different strategy for KMC to collect municipal tax through utility bills. The KMC would have gotten an estimated Rs 7.2 billion annually and if even Rs 1 billion of them were invested in each district, we would not have to ask for money from the provincial government or anyone else," he added.

He said that we started the work of local government reform in 2020 and decided that the local government should have the basic work related to them while the provincial government should have its own subjects.

"Under this policy, the chairman of the Solid Waste Management board was made the Mayor of Karachi to carry out the sanitation work in a better way," the Administrator said.

He said that we will do our best to make the system of local government comprehensive. However, if anyone thinks that the role of the provincial government should be abolished by empowering this system, we do not agree with that.

He said that every effort is being made to improve the infrastructure, parks and streets of Karachi. New buses for Karachi will reach Karachi from China in a few days.

Barrister Murtaza said that the Sindh government is taking steps to solve the problems of public transport. He said that there is a lot of room for development in the city.

At the end, Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab presented National Institute of Management Chief Instructor Abdul Khaliq Sheikh with a shield on behalf of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

A souvenir was presented to Administrator Karachi by National Institute of Management.

On behalf of the participants, Tahir Abbasi thanked the Administrator Karachi.