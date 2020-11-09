UrduPoint.com
Solid Waste Management To Be Brought Up To Int'l Standards: Secretary LG Sindh

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Secretary Local Government, Housing and Town Planning, Sindh Najam Ahmad Shah has vowed to bring solid waste management in line with global standards.

During an online meeting with foreign experts, Najam Ahmad Shah said that the Sindh government wants to bring the scope and functions of solid waste management on a global scale and all the resources will be utilized to achieve this goal.

According to the Secretary, the Solid Waste Management board is playing an important role in addressing the problem of waste.

In the districts where cleaning activities are being carried out under the auspices of the Solid Waste Department, the overall situation is better.

Najam Ahmad Shah said the recently purchased Qingqi rickshaws under the Solid Waste Management Board will also play an important role in door-to-door garbage collection process.

He clarified that the process of departmental reform and purification is going on in all the institutions working under the Sindh Local Government Department and the aspect of public interest and welfare is given top priority in all decisions.

