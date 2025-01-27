Solid Waste Outsourcing System Inaugurated In Bahawalpur
Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2025 | 05:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The inaugural ceremony for the Solid Waste Outsourcing System in Tehsil Bahawalpur Saddar was held under the Clean Punjab Program initiative as per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
Parliamentary Secretary of the Punjab board of Revenue MPA Mian Muhammad Shoaib Awaisi inaugurated the solid waste outsourcing system. Political leaders, the Assistant Commissioner of Bahawalpur Saddar, CEO Bahawalpur Waste Management Company, and officials and sanitary staff from the company contractors were present at the event.
In his address, Shoaib Awaisi stated that with modern machinery, an increase in manpower, and a systematic strategy, the disposal of garbage in both urban and rural areas of Tehsil Bahawalpur Saddar would be improved, providing residents with daily cleanliness services and a healthier environment. He urged the local community to play their part in improving cleanliness arrangements.
Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Ahmad Sher Gondal said that in line with the Chief Minister of Punjab's vision, efforts are being made across the province to enhance the cleanliness system under the Clean Punjab initiative, which aims to provide uniform cleanliness facilities in urban and rural areas.
Earlier, CEO of the Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Naeem Akhtar provided the attendees with a detailed briefing regarding the Clean Punjab Program. He explained that outsourcing solid waste management services in Tehsil Bahawalpur Saddar would ensure a clean environment for the local people. He also mentioned that sanitary staff equipped with modern operational vehicles would be assigned to cleanliness services in Bahawalpur Saddar. Subsequently, the attendees inspected the new machinery for the solid waste management services.
