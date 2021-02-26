UrduPoint.com
Solidarity Against Killing Of Women In North Waziristan Commendable: Ch Fawad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 03:30 PM

Solidarity against killing of women in North Waziristan commendable: Ch Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said that the solidarity expressed in the National Assembly against the killing of four innocent women in the district of North Waziristan was commendable.

Speaking on a point of order at the floor of the National Assembly, he said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had also taken notice of the incident immediately which was also laudable.

The minister said, "without honouring women, we can't move forward, whether we are in government or opposition." He said that women in every role were beautiful whether she was mother, sister or daughter.

He said that news was flashed in the media regarding marriage of Jamiat Ulema islam's 64-year old member National Assembly with a 14 years old girl. He said that Indian media had raised a hue and cry about this marriage. The minister said that JUI-F should explain its position on the issue.

He said that cruelty was cruelty wherever it took place and it was not right to say that legislators could not talk about oppression in the Sindh province.

Opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly was facing brutality of the Sindh government, he added.

Ch Fawad Hussain said that snake was released in the cell of jail where opposition leader was kept.

He said that this kind of treatment was a human rights issue and notice should be taken of this incident.

"We all may be having differences with each other but it does not mean that opponents should be put in jail," he commented.

As the minister was speaking, MNA Agha Rafiullah of Pakistan Peoples Party pointed out the quorum.

After counting, due to lack of quorum Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser adjourned the house to meet again on Monday at 4 p.m.

