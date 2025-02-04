Solidarity day a tribute to Kashmiris’ struggle, resistance: PA Speaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Saleem Swati, has said that February 5 is not just a day of solidarity but a reaffirmation of Pakistan's unbreakable bond with the people of Kashmir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Saleem Swati, has said that February 5 is not just a day of solidarity but a reaffirmation of Pakistan's unbreakable bond with the people of Kashmir.

He paid tribute to the sacrifices of Kashmiris and reiterated Pakistan’s firm stance against India’s illegal occupation.

"Kashmir is not just a piece of land, it is a land of brave souls who continue to sacrifice for their freedom. Despite India's oppression, the Kashmiri people remain as determined today as they were in 1947. This freedom movement has reached a decisive phase, and history proves that tyranny can never last forever," Swati stated.

Addressing the international community, he urged global powers to recognize the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

"The United Nations' resolutions cannot remain mere words on paper. It is the moral duty of the international community to ensure their implementation," he asserted.

He further reassured that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly stands firmly with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and will continue to raise their voice on every platform.

"The people of Pakistan share an unbreakable bond with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters. We will never leave them alone. Kashmir Solidarity Day is a pledge that our struggle will continue until Kashmir attains its rightful freedom," he concluded.