Solidarity Day observed across Pakistan with renewed commitment to support Kashmiris' just cause

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :The entire nation came out on Friday to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day with renewed commitment to support the just struggle of Kashmiris for their inalienable right to self-determination enshrined in the relevant resolutions of United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

With a renewed pledge, the Pakistani nation and the government reaffirmed that they would continue to extend their moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris in their difficult times.

People from different walks of life, including politicians, doctors, lawyers, social activists, students and others held rallies and demonstrations, and formed human chains across the country to infuse new spirit in the Kashmiris, who were fighting for their freedom.

All the Pakistani missions abroad also organized seminars and photo exhibitions to draw the world's attention towards the worst form of subjugation and human rights violations, committed by India in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

Posters highlighting the plight of besieged Kashmiris were displayed across the country including airports, railways stations and national highways.

The Solidarity Day also remained a top trend on social media as thousands of the users of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram paid tributes to the Kashmiris' struggle.

President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet members visited the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to express solidarity with the Kashmir brethren on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Addressing the AJK Legislative Assembly, President Alvi said the resolution of Kashmir dispute as per the pledges of United Nations was the "only option" to ensure peace in South Asia.

Mentioning that India had illegally inhabited its 3.3 million civilians in Kashmir to change the demography of highly populated Muslim area, he asked New Delhi to stop unabated acts of genocide and demographic changes in the IIJOK, .

Prime Minister Imran Khan told a huge gathering at Kotli (AJK) that India could never win over the resolute Kashmiri people by using force as implementation of the UNSC resolutions guaranteeing right to self-determination to them, was the only solution.

"The world history tells that no army could ever win over a population. When a nation stood united, it defeated even the powerful armies. The United States, a super power could not win in Vietnam... No super power could win in Afghanistan... France could not win over population in Algeria," he remarked.

Reiterating his commitment to raise the Kashmiris' voice across the world as "Ambassador of Kashmir", the prime minister said instead of suppressing the Kashmiri people, Narendra Modi's Hindutva ideology would destroy the Indian society.

He thanked the people of Kotli for warm reception and said he was there to remind the world community of their unfulfilled commitment of granting self-determination right to the Kashmiri people enshrined in the UNSC resolutions.

Paying salute to Kashmiris for their valiant struggle, braving gravest atrocities, human rights violations and lockdown in IIOJK under Indian occupation forces, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said it was the time to end the human tragedy and resolve the Kashmir issue as per aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and the UN resolutions.

Talking to the media, AJK President Sardar Masood Khan expressed confidence that the IIOJK would be free one day.

The world community should become an effective voice of innocent Kashmiris, who had been braving the worst Indian brutalities for their just right to self-determination, he added.

Sardar Massod said India had virtually turned the entire occupied valley into an open prison and the whole world had now started realizing the gravity of human rights situation in IIOJK.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi asked the international observers and foreign media to visit both parts of Kashmir for getting first hand information about normalcy at the Pakistan side and the worsening human rights situation in the IIOJK.

He made those remarks while addressing to the Kashmir Solidarity rally here in the Federal Capital.

Meanwhile, Shah Mahmood Qureshi approached the UNSC President and the UN Secretary General to apprise them of India's continuing gross and systematic violations of human rights in the IIOJK.

The foreign minister, in his letter addressed to the UNSC President and the UN Secretary General, underscored that all unilateral and illegal measures taken by India in the occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir in violation of international law, including relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the 4th Geneva Convention, such as changes in the demographic structure, usurpation of land and farcical "elections", were null and void.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, in his message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, said Pakistan would continue to stand with their Kashmiri brethren struggling against the Indian atrocities, military attacks, oppression and cruelty in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, in his message, urged the United Nations to honour its pledge to hold a free and impartial plebiscite in Kashmir.

Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi called upon the world community, US President Joe Biden and the United Nations Secretary General to put pressure on India's Hindutva regime for releasing Kashmiri leaders detained post abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A on August 5, 2019.

Chief ministers of Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan Sardar Usman Buzdar and Barrister Khalid Khurshid, in a meeting, condemned Indian brutalities in the IIOJK and expressed complete solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris.

Addressing a rally at Karachi, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said the Indian government, to suppress people of Kashmir, had not only amended their constitution to deny the historical rights of people of the valley, but had turned the valley into a no-go-area where no person was allowed to enter for witnessing the plight of the people.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan told a rally in Peshawar that independence was a fundamental right of the Kashmiris and the Pakistan nation stood side by side with them in their just struggle for independence from the Indian yoke.

Addressing a ceremony at the Balochistan Assembly to mark the Kashmir Day, Chief Minister Jam Kamal said silence kept by the major powers on Indian atrocities and blatant human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir was a tragedy of history.

Like rest of the country, rallies, meetings and processions were also held in Gilgit-Baltistan. The main rally was taken out from Shahi Polo Ground Gilgit, which culminated near Itehad Chowk Gilgit.

On the occasion, GB's Senior Minister Col (R) Obaidullah Baig urged the United Nations and the international community to play a positive and decisive role in stopping Indian atrocities against the oppressed people of Kashmir.