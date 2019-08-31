Solidarity Day observed at NSPP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed at National school of Public Policy (NSPP) here on Friday.

Staff of all three integral units of NSPP; National Management College, Executive Development Institute and National Institute of Public Policy participated passionately to express their solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

The Rector NSPP Azmat Ali led a walk arranged in this regard. The Director General (Admin) NSPP, Dean EDI and Dean NIPP were also present.

National Anthem was played at the main gate of the institute followed by National Anthem of Azad Kashmir.

Later on, Rector NSPP led the Solidarity Walk from Davis Chowk to Governor House.

Participants included employees were carrying national flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir and were raising slogans for the freedom of Kashmir.