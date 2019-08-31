Solidarity Day Raises Voice Of Kashmiris: Minister
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 12:09 AM
Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid in her message on Kashmir Solidarity Day has said that the basic purpose for observing this day was to express solidarity with Kashmiri people and raise voice against Indian barbarity
She said that India had been fully exposed by imposing curfew and lockdown in Occupied Kashmir.
She said that Kashmiris were being exterminated by Modi Sarkar. Indian government was violating human rights bytorturing the innocent Kashmiris,she concluded.