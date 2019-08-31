Solidarity Day raises voice of Kashmiris: Minister

Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid in her message on Kashmir Solidarity Day has said that the basic purpose for observing this day was to express solidarity with Kashmiri people and raise voice against Indian barbarity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid in her message on Kashmir Solidarity Day has said that the basic purpose for observing this day was to express solidarity with Kashmiri people and raise voice against Indian barbarity.

She said that India had been fully exposed by imposing curfew and lockdown in Occupied Kashmir.

She said that Kashmiris were being exterminated by Modi Sarkar. Indian government was violating human rights bytorturing the innocent Kashmiris,she concluded.