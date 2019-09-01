Solidarity day raises voice of Kashmiris: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid in her message regardimg Kashmir Solidarity Day has said that the basic purpose for observing this day was to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

She said that raise of voice against Indian barbarity was achieved successfully by observing the Solidarity Day.

Dr Yasmeen said that India had been fully exposed by imposing curfew and lockdown in the Occupied Kashmir.

The minister said that Kashmiris were being exterminated by Modi Sarkar. "Indian government was violating human rights by torturing the innocent Kashmiris",she concluded.