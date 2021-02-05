UrduPoint.com
Solidarity Day Renews Pledge Of Continued Support For Kashmiris: Qadri

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 11:35 PM

Solidarity Day was aimed at renewal of the pledge that the nation would continue support for their Kashmiri brethren against Indian atrocities, said Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ):Solidarity Day was aimed at renewal of the pledge that the nation would continue support for their Kashmiri brethren against Indian atrocities, said Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri.

In his Kashmir Solidarity Day message, the minister said India's stubbornness on Kashmir issue, violation of human rights has exposed the hollow claims of world's so called largest democracy to the whole world.

He urged (UN) United Nations, (OIC) Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and other international bodies to play their role in resolving Kashmir issue.

Anonymous graves of martyrs in Kashmir and black laws were a slap on the face of international human rights activists, he said.

The fast emergence of strong Pakistan under Imran Khan's leadership was effectively advocating Kashmir issue.

All minorities, including Muslims, were insecure in India, which claims to be the largest democracy, he said.

The sacrifices of oppressed women, children and martyrs of Kashmir would not go waste, he concluded.

