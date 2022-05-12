Solidarity expressed with bereaved families of Hurriyat leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leaders including Abdul Ahad Parra and Shabbir Ahmed Dar visited the residence of illegally detained senior leader of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu & Kashmir, Wali Mohammad Shah, in Seelo area of Sopore and condoled the demise of his wife with the bereaved family.

The APHC leader, Abdul Ahad Parra, along with a delegation participated in the funeral prayer of the deceased, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Speaking to the mourners on the occasion, he said that the family of Wali Muhammad Shah remained committed to the ongoing freedom movement despite facing the worst Indian atrocities.

Indian authorities have kept Wali Muhammad Shah and his son, Firdous Shah, in jails for many years for their affiliation with the freedom movement.

Another APHC leader, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, speaking to the mourners praised the huge sacrifices of the family of Wali Muhammad Shah. He said that during the detention, the father son duo has shown exemplary courage and steadfastness. They prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the deceased in the Jannah and for forbearance for the aggrieved family.

Meanwhile, APHC leader and Senior Vice Chairman of Shabab-e-Muslimeen, Ghulam Nabi Waseem, along with a delegation visited Gulgam area of Kupwara district and expressed solidarity with the family of Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Hassan Lone, who passed away recently. Addressing a condolence meeting, he prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with patience.