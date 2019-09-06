Solidarity expressed with Kashmir on Defense Day

(@imziishan)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Like other part of the country, Defense Day was observed to pay tribute to the country's martyrs on Friday, besides expressing solidarity with oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

In this regard, the main rally led by Additional Deputy Commissioner I Mukhtiar Ahmed Abro was taken out from the office of Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar. District education officer Secondary Daulat Ram, District Education officer Primary Kaiwal Ram, representatives of Thardeep local organizations and a large number of scouts participated the rally.

Addressing the rally the DC said that "We are observing the day to pay tribute to the country's martyrs and to reaffirm the commitment of defending the motherland against all threats".

He said the great nations always remember their martyrs adding that on the day glowing tribute was being paid to our national heroes. Reiterating support to Kashmiri nation the DC said that they were fighting from several decades to get right of self determination and freedom from occupying Indian forces.

The rally participants chanted slogans against the Indian barbarism and in favour of Pakistan Army with the theme "Kashmir bany ga Pakistan".