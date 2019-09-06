UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Solidarity Expressed With Kashmir On Defense Day

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 23 seconds ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 10:28 PM

Solidarity expressed with Kashmir on Defense Day

Like other part of the country, Defense Day was observed to pay tribute to the country's martyrs on Friday, besides expressing solidarity with oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Like other part of the country, Defense Day was observed to pay tribute to the country's martyrs on Friday, besides expressing solidarity with oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

In this regard, the main rally led by Additional Deputy Commissioner I Mukhtiar Ahmed Abro was taken out from the office of Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar. District education officer Secondary Daulat Ram, District Education officer Primary Kaiwal Ram, representatives of Thardeep local organizations and a large number of scouts participated the rally.

Addressing the rally the DC said that "We are observing the day to pay tribute to the country's martyrs and to reaffirm the commitment of defending the motherland against all threats".

He said the great nations always remember their martyrs adding that on the day glowing tribute was being paid to our national heroes. Reiterating support to Kashmiri nation the DC said that they were fighting from several decades to get right of self determination and freedom from occupying Indian forces.

The rally participants chanted slogans against the Indian barbarism and in favour of Pakistan Army with the theme "Kashmir bany ga Pakistan".

Related Topics

Pakistan India Army Martyrs Shaheed Education Tharparkar All From

Recent Stories

Al-Abbas club wins hockey exhibition match

22 seconds ago

Mexico says migration to US down 56 percent since ..

26 seconds ago

Kaspersky Lab Developing Secure, Transparent Elect ..

27 seconds ago

Roscosmos Plans to Create New Soyuz-6 Rocket - Rog ..

30 seconds ago

University of Karachi observes Defense Day

5 minutes ago

IGP Punjab pays homage to sacrifices of Pakistan a ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.