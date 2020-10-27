UrduPoint.com
Solidarity Expressed With Kashmiri Brethren On Black Day

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 06:10 PM

Solidarity expressed with Kashmiri brethren on Black Day

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) ::Like other parts of the country and globe, people of DIKhan here Tuesday observed Kashmir Black Day with firm resolve to continue supporting Kashmiri people in getting their right to self determination.

A rally in this connection led by Commissioner Yahya Akhunzada Khan was carried out from GPO Chowk to Topanwanla Chowk which was attended by administrative officers, representatives of all public departments, traders, members of civil societies, faculty members and students of different schools.

The participants of the rally chanting slogans against atrocities of Indian Army in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and in favour of Kashmiri Muslims.

They were also holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans against Indian violence and highlighting the miseries of Kashmiri people.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said Kashmir was Pakistan's jugular vein and we strongly condemn Indian atrocities and brutalities in IIOJK. He said the sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not go in vain rather these would bear the fruit soon.

