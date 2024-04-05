Open Menu

Solidarity Expressed With Palestinians, Kashmiris On Youm Al Quds Rallies In KP

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Solidarity expressed with Palestinians, Kashmiris on Youm al Quds rallies in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Like other parts of the globe, the rallies of Youm Al Quds were carried out in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)wherein the atrocities against innocent Palestinians and Kashmiris were strongly condemned.

The participants of the rallies expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine and illegally occupied India Kashmir struggling against illegal occupation.

In the provincial capital, a rally was carried out after the Jumma prayer from Jamia Kocha Rasaldar. The participants raised banners in support of Palestinians and condemned the use of brutal force against innocent people by Israel and India.

The participants of the rally expressed resolve to continue supporting the people of Palestine and illegally Indian held Kashmir till their freedom.

A large number of citizens from different schools of thought participated in the rally.

