Solidarity March For Palestinians Held At Agriculture University

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2023 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The teaching staff of Agricultural University held a protest march on Friday to express solidarity with Palestinians.

The Unity Palestine March was organized under the auspices of the Agricultural University Teachers Association which was participated by a large number of students.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Jahangir and the President of the Agricultural University Teachers Association, Dr. Bashir Ahmed, led the march.

In the Unity march, numerous participants, including General Secretary Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Khan, President of the Agricultural University Officers Association Ehsanullah and President of the Agricultural University Class IV Employees Association Nahad Khan, as well as faculty members, administrative officers, employees and students took part.

The participants in the march raised banners in solidarity with the Palestinian people and chanted slogans in support of the rights of the Palestinian people, opposing the oppressive actions of the Israeli army.

The participants demanded an end to the injustice and brutality inflicted by the Israeli army in Palestine, especially in Gaza. The Israeli airstrikes have caused irreparable damage to hospitals in Gaza, and the people in the Gaza Strip are facing severe shortages of medicines and other medical supplies.

The Israeli bombings have targeted and harmed innocent Palestinians, including children, youth, the elderly, the weak, and women.

The participants called for the protection of Muslim holy sites and an end to the oppression of innocent Palestinians by the Israeli army.

The Unity march aimed to show support and solidarity with the Palestinian people in their struggle against oppression and injustice.

