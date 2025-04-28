Solidarity rallies held across KP in support of armed forces

People from diverse backgrounds took to the streets across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to demonstrate solidarity with Pakistan’s armed forces, while vehemently denouncing India’s unfounded accusations against the country and rejecting its unilateral move to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) People from diverse backgrounds took to the streets across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to demonstrate solidarity with Pakistan’s armed forces, while vehemently denouncing India’s unfounded accusations against the country and rejecting its unilateral move to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty.

Crowds of residents staged marches through various bazaars and towns throughout the province, raising passionate slogans against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and voicing strong support for the military. Participants waved banners and carried placards bearing slogans backing Kashmir’s freedom struggle and Pakistan’s armed forces.

In the Khyber district’s Landi Kotal Bazaar, a major rally convened at Bacha Khan Chowk, drawing local elders, elected representatives, traders, and citizens.

Addressing the rally, speakers strongly criticized India’s hostile actions, warning that any adventurism would face a decisive response. They reiterated unwavering commitment to stand alongside the armed forces in safeguarding national sovereignty.

Highlighting the sacrifices made by their ancestors during past struggles for Kashmir, speakers affirmed their readiness to rise again if the nation calls.

Echoing chants in support of the Pakistan Army, participants hailed the military's crucial role in ensuring the security and wellbeing of the public.

The event concluded with renewed pledges of allegiance to Pakistan and a resolute determination to protect its territorial integrity.

Meanwhile, in Bajaur’s Khar Bazaar, a large rally led by Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan was held to protest against Indian aggression. The demonstration was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning), Assistant Commissioner Khar, Tehsil Chairman, and members of the Traders Union.

The participants voiced strong support for the people of Kashmir and delivered a united message against Indian hostility.

Similar rallies were organized in Bannu, Abbottabad, Kurram, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, and other districts of the province.

Demonstrators pledged steadfast solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and reaffirmed their full backing of the armed forces during these challenging times.