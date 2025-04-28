Solidarity Rallies Held Across KP In Support Of Armed Forces
Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2025 | 11:27 PM
People from diverse backgrounds took to the streets across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to demonstrate solidarity with Pakistan’s armed forces, while vehemently denouncing India’s unfounded accusations against the country and rejecting its unilateral move to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) People from diverse backgrounds took to the streets across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to demonstrate solidarity with Pakistan’s armed forces, while vehemently denouncing India’s unfounded accusations against the country and rejecting its unilateral move to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty.
Crowds of residents staged marches through various bazaars and towns throughout the province, raising passionate slogans against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and voicing strong support for the military. Participants waved banners and carried placards bearing slogans backing Kashmir’s freedom struggle and Pakistan’s armed forces.
In the Khyber district’s Landi Kotal Bazaar, a major rally convened at Bacha Khan Chowk, drawing local elders, elected representatives, traders, and citizens.
Addressing the rally, speakers strongly criticized India’s hostile actions, warning that any adventurism would face a decisive response. They reiterated unwavering commitment to stand alongside the armed forces in safeguarding national sovereignty.
Highlighting the sacrifices made by their ancestors during past struggles for Kashmir, speakers affirmed their readiness to rise again if the nation calls.
Echoing chants in support of the Pakistan Army, participants hailed the military's crucial role in ensuring the security and wellbeing of the public.
The event concluded with renewed pledges of allegiance to Pakistan and a resolute determination to protect its territorial integrity.
Meanwhile, in Bajaur’s Khar Bazaar, a large rally led by Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan was held to protest against Indian aggression. The demonstration was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning), Assistant Commissioner Khar, Tehsil Chairman, and members of the Traders Union.
The participants voiced strong support for the people of Kashmir and delivered a united message against Indian hostility.
Similar rallies were organized in Bannu, Abbottabad, Kurram, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, and other districts of the province.
Demonstrators pledged steadfast solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and reaffirmed their full backing of the armed forces during these challenging times.
Recent Stories
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar condemns banni ..
ECP sets May 16 deadline for postal ballot applications in PP-52 by-elections
Germany's next leader Merz vows defence of Ukraine and democracy
Massive blackout hits all of Spain and Portugal
Saudi Arabia announces strict penalties for unauthorized Hajj attempts, facilita ..
Solidarity rallies held across KP in support of armed forces
Iran minister blames 'negligence' for port blast that killed 65
Experts term 'Widow Card' landmark step to empower underprivileged women
Killer gets capital punishment
Chairperson BISP visits Chakwal and Talagang, directs enhanced support for benef ..
CM directs to provide health facilities to people injured in Noshki incident
Liaqat Lehri for provision latest travel facilities to people
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar condemns banning of Pakistani medi ..3 minutes ago
-
ECP sets May 16 deadline for postal ballot applications in PP-52 by-elections3 minutes ago
-
Solidarity rallies held across KP in support of armed forces4 minutes ago
-
Experts term 'Widow Card' landmark step to empower underprivileged women14 minutes ago
-
Killer gets capital punishment14 minutes ago
-
Chairperson BISP visits Chakwal and Talagang, directs enhanced support for beneficiaries17 minutes ago
-
CM directs to provide health facilities to people injured in Noshki incident14 minutes ago
-
Liaqat Lehri for provision latest travel facilities to people14 minutes ago
-
First Hajj flight to depart on April 2927 minutes ago
-
PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs33 minutes ago
-
ACT Alliance lauds FBR for crackdown on Illegal trade27 minutes ago
-
Man kills elder brother over domestic issue27 minutes ago