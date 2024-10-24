Solidarity Rally For Kashmiris To Be Held At Sindh Uni On Oct 28
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2024 | 03:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Sindh University of Jamshoro will observe Black Day on October 28, to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.
According to a statement issued by the Director of the University's Bureau of STAGS Professor Dr Sanober Rehman Shaikh, the day will be marked to highlight support for the Kashmiri cause.
A rally will commence at 10:00 am, starting from the Arts Faculty Building and concluding at the Allama I.I. Qazi Central library. The Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro will address the participants, and a moment of silence will also be observed following the speech.
Dr Sanober Shaikh has invited faculty members and students to actively participate in the rally.
