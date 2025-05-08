- Home
Solidarity Rally For Pakistan Armed Forces Held At Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam
Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2025 | 01:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) A rally in support of the Pakistan Armed Forces was held on Thursday at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, led by Vice Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal.
The rally passed through various departments of the university, showing strong support for the armed forces.
Participants strongly condemned India’s cowardly aggression under the cover of darkness and lauded the effective response by Pakistan’s military leadership. They also expressed full confidence in both the military and political leadership of the country.
Addressing the rally participants, Dr.
Altaf Ali Siyal and other speakers paid tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for defending the nation's borders and vowed that Pakistan’s sovereignty would not be compromised.
Speakers declared the sacrifices of the armed forces for the homeland as unforgettable and condemned Indian aggression in the strongest terms. They stated that Pakistan’s strong military leadership had always given a firm response to any hostility.
“Thanks to our armed forces, the nation is secure. India must know that every Pakistani stands shoulder to shoulder with their army,” said Dr. Siyal.
