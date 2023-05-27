UrduPoint.com

Solidarity Rally Held At SALU In Support Of Armed Forces

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2023 | 04:50 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Young Peace Development Corporation (YPDC) organized a rally at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur here Saturday to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army. Vice Chancellor (VC) SALU, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto led the rally.

Addressing the participants, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto said that our country was secured and defended by the Pakistani armed forces who always had played pivotal role in the days of war and peace. Thousands of soldiers and officers have been martyred in the wars against terrorist, outlaws and insurgents, he said and added, it is high time for us to pay respect to the heroes of our armed forces. He said if the institutions are stronger, then our provinces will work properly for public delivery. Our boarders are secure owing to deployment of armed forces, he added.

Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences and organizer of the rally, Prof Dr Taj Muhammad Lashari paid rich tribute and homage to the armed forces and said that the May 9th carnage was highly condemnable and deplorable because the miscreants were involved in desecration of the monuments and memorials of the martyrs.

Jinnah House, Peshawar Radio Station were attacked and even national heritage was set on fire besides attacking on sensitive military installations, he expressed.

Dr. Lashari remarked that Pak Army had rendered the marvelous services for security, territorial integrity and surveillance. It is the need of the time to strengthen the security fabric of the state, he added.

Director Institute of Islamic Studies, Prof Dr Sajad Ahmed Raeesi shed light on the contribution of Pak Army and said that our army was the largest army of the Islamic world as defense line of the country. He said that we were the first nuclear power in the Muslim World. We as nation are standing shoulder to shoulder with our Pak Army, he added.

Incharge Students Societies, Dr Ali Raza Lashari thanked the Vice Chancellor for organizing the solidarity rally at the campus.

Prof Minhoon Khan Laghari, Prof Dr Liaquat Ali Chandio, Dr Inshallah Bhatti, Mushtaq Ali Khaskhali, larger number of students and staff participated in the rally. The participants chanted slogans in the support of Pakistan and Pak Army respectively.

