Open Menu

Solidarity Rally Held In Jamshoro In Support Of Armed Forces

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Solidarity rally held in Jamshoro in support of Armed Forces

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) A spirited rally was organized under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri to express solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces. The rally commenced from the DC Office and concluded near the Kotri Admore Pump.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jamshoro Zafar Siddique Chhanga, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr.

Pir Manzoor, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) -I Nooruddin Hingorjo, Assistant Commissioners, Mukkhtiarkars, district officers and representatives from civil society participated in the rally.

Participants held national flags and chanted patriotic slogans, reaffirming their unwavering support for the country's military.

Speaking on the occasion, participants said, “We stand shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Armed Forces. If the enemy dares to cast an evil eye, they will face a crushing response”. Strict security measures were made on this occasion.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

8 hours ago
 3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Ra ..

3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi

17 hours ago
 Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with P ..

Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army

17 hours ago
 India started misadventure, Pakistan will end deci ..

India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq

17 hours ago
 Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with A ..

Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces

17 hours ago
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM D ..

OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..

17 hours ago
 Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

17 hours ago
 National Judicial Automation Committee resolves di ..

National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..

17 hours ago
 PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency sit ..

PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation

17 hours ago
 PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

17 hours ago
 Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakis ..

Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan