Solidarity Rally Held In Pasrur For Pakistan Army
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2025 | 08:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) A rally was taken out in Pasrur to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army.
The rally was led by Parliamentary Secretary Irrigation MPA Rana Muhammad Fayyaz.
People from different schools of thought, including residents of the border areas, participated in the rally.
Slogans in favor of the Pakistan Army were raised by the participants of the rally. Participants were holding placards in their hands. The rally was taken out from Dhoda Road to Kutchehry Chowk.
Participants raised strong slogans against the Modi government.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Solidarity rally held in Pasrur for Pakistan Army1 minute ago
-
Strict security measures for churches1 minute ago
-
NDMA sends 15th relief consignment to Gaza, 26th for war-torn Middle East1 minute ago
-
FunLand sealed after girl’s death; committee formed for inquiry1 minute ago
-
ANF foils bid to smuggle 720 kg drugs abroad1 minute ago
-
Parliamentary delegation meets with Secretary General MWL2 minutes ago
-
PML-N holds rally in solidarity with Pakistan Army2 minutes ago
-
Cultural Fusion 2025 celebrated at GAUS2 minutes ago
-
Security forces foil infiltration attempt, killed 54 Khawarij terrorists: ISPR11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China can collaborate on feature, animation films: Azma11 minutes ago
-
Seven drug dealers, liquor supplier held11 minutes ago
-
Rescue firefighters extinguish mountain-fire near Darra Adam Khel22 minutes ago