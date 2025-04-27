Solidarity rally held in Pasrur for Pakistan Army

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) A rally was taken out in Pasrur to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

The rally was led by Parliamentary Secretary Irrigation MPA Rana Muhammad Fayyaz.

People from different schools of thought, including residents of the border areas, participated in the rally.

Slogans in favor of the Pakistan Army were raised by the participants of the rally. Participants were holding placards in their hands. The rally was taken out from Dhoda Road to Kutchehry Chowk.

Participants raised strong slogans against the Modi government.