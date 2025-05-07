Open Menu

Solidarity Rally Held In Sanghar To Support Pakistan Army Against Indian Aggression

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Solidarity Rally Held in Sanghar to Support Pakistan Army Against Indian Aggression

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) A solidarity rally was held under the leadership of Principal of the Pir Sibghat Shah Rashdi Shaheed Boys Degree College Sanghar Nawaz Kunbhar to condemn recent acts of Indian aggression and to express unwavering support for the Pakistan Armed Forces.

The rally, which began at the Boys Degree College and proceeded to Nawabshah Road was attended by college staff, professors, students and members of civil society. Participants carried national flags, placards, banners and panaflex signs bearing slogans in support of the Pakistan’s Armed Forces.

Addressing the crowd, Principal Nawaz Kunbhar and other speakers praised the Pakistan military's decisive response against cowardly acts by Indian forces. “In response to India’s aggression, our armed forces have struck back effectively, forcing the enemy to wave the white flag in surrender,” Kunbhar said.

Speakers stated the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces, which boosts the morale of the brave soldiers defending the country's borders. “The evil intentions of the enemy are being defeated by the unity of the Pakistani people and the strength of our military,” they added.

Participants declared the Pakistan Army as the guardian of national security and affirmed the people's full support. The rally concluded with students chanting patriotic slogans such as “Pak army zindabad,” “Hamain apni foj par fakher hay,” and “Pakistan ka matlab kia? La illaha illalah”. The rally ended with the rendition of the national anthem.

Recent Stories

The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Fo ..

The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Forces, PITB Chairman Faisal You ..

4 minutes ago
 EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genui ..

EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genuine T3 technology

25 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by ..

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif

18 hours ago
 District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

18 hours ago
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

18 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

18 hours ago
 Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

18 hours ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

18 hours ago
 BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

18 hours ago
 National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqe ..

National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan