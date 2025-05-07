Solidarity Rally Held In Sanghar To Support Pakistan Army Against Indian Aggression
Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2025 | 05:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) A solidarity rally was held under the leadership of Principal of the Pir Sibghat Shah Rashdi Shaheed Boys Degree College Sanghar Nawaz Kunbhar to condemn recent acts of Indian aggression and to express unwavering support for the Pakistan Armed Forces.
The rally, which began at the Boys Degree College and proceeded to Nawabshah Road was attended by college staff, professors, students and members of civil society. Participants carried national flags, placards, banners and panaflex signs bearing slogans in support of the Pakistan’s Armed Forces.
Addressing the crowd, Principal Nawaz Kunbhar and other speakers praised the Pakistan military's decisive response against cowardly acts by Indian forces. “In response to India’s aggression, our armed forces have struck back effectively, forcing the enemy to wave the white flag in surrender,” Kunbhar said.
Speakers stated the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces, which boosts the morale of the brave soldiers defending the country's borders. “The evil intentions of the enemy are being defeated by the unity of the Pakistani people and the strength of our military,” they added.
Participants declared the Pakistan Army as the guardian of national security and affirmed the people's full support. The rally concluded with students chanting patriotic slogans such as “Pak army zindabad,” “Hamain apni foj par fakher hay,” and “Pakistan ka matlab kia? La illaha illalah”. The rally ended with the rendition of the national anthem.
Recent Stories
The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Forces, PITB Chairman Faisal You ..
EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genuine T3 technology
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik
More Stories From Pakistan
-
The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Forces, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf4 minutes ago
-
Stage theater performances held SMBBMU on human rights and peace6 minutes ago
-
RDA cancels staff holidays in wake of Indian strikes6 minutes ago
-
2 cops hurt, 6 POs arrested after crossfire in Waris Khan area6 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad: Citizens Protest Against Indian Aggression, Students Condemn Modi6 minutes ago
-
Solidarity Rally Held in Sanghar to Support Pakistan Army Against Indian Aggression6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan retaliates after Indian troops violate LoC ceasefire6 minutes ago
-
6 eateries shut down in ICT for causing air pollution6 minutes ago
-
Free Eye Camp Organized by Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare Organization in Lakhi6 minutes ago
-
Solidarity rally with Pak Army held in Sukkur against Indian aggression6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest seven drug peddlers, recover liquor, mainpuri6 minutes ago
-
PMA condemns attacks on innocent civilians by Indian forces6 minutes ago