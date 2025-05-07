Solidarity Rally Held in Sanghar to Support Pakistan Army Against Indian Aggression

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) A solidarity rally was held under the leadership of Principal of the Pir Sibghat Shah Rashdi Shaheed Boys Degree College Sanghar Nawaz Kunbhar to condemn recent acts of Indian aggression and to express unwavering support for the Pakistan Armed Forces.

The rally, which began at the Boys Degree College and proceeded to Nawabshah Road was attended by college staff, professors, students and members of civil society. Participants carried national flags, placards, banners and panaflex signs bearing slogans in support of the Pakistan’s Armed Forces.

Addressing the crowd, Principal Nawaz Kunbhar and other speakers praised the Pakistan military's decisive response against cowardly acts by Indian forces. “In response to India’s aggression, our armed forces have struck back effectively, forcing the enemy to wave the white flag in surrender,” Kunbhar said.

Speakers stated the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces, which boosts the morale of the brave soldiers defending the country's borders. “The evil intentions of the enemy are being defeated by the unity of the Pakistani people and the strength of our military,” they added.

Participants declared the Pakistan Army as the guardian of national security and affirmed the people's full support. The rally concluded with students chanting patriotic slogans such as “Pak army zindabad,” “Hamain apni foj par fakher hay,” and “Pakistan ka matlab kia? La illaha illalah”. The rally ended with the rendition of the national anthem.