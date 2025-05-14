Solidarity rally held in support of Pakistan Army

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) On the special directives of Senior Provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, a solidarity rally was held in support of the Pakistan Army under the leadership of Rawal Sharjeel Memon, a young leader of the Pakistan People’s Party.

The participants in the rally holding 200 meters long Pakistan flags and chanted the "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan.

In response to the successful Indian aggression by the Pakistan Army, a rally including hundreds of motorcycles and other vehicles was taken out by the PPP workers and common people to Rawal House Rahuki to Tandojam Toll Plaza.

Talking to the media on this occasion Rawal Sharjeel Memon said that we are proud of our country's army which has responded to the Indian aggression and cowardly attack of the enemy in such a way that now India will never look at our country again.

He thanked the people of PS 63 and Hyderabad for participating in the rally.