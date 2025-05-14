Solidarity Rally Held In Support Of Pakistan Army
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2025 | 11:25 PM
On the special directives of Senior Provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, a solidarity rally was held in support of the Pakistan Army under the leadership of Rawal Sharjeel Memon, a young leader of the Pakistan People’s Party
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) On the special directives of Senior Provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, a solidarity rally was held in support of the Pakistan Army under the leadership of Rawal Sharjeel Memon, a young leader of the Pakistan People’s Party.
The participants in the rally holding 200 meters long Pakistan flags and chanted the "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan.
In response to the successful Indian aggression by the Pakistan Army, a rally including hundreds of motorcycles and other vehicles was taken out by the PPP workers and common people to Rawal House Rahuki to Tandojam Toll Plaza.
Talking to the media on this occasion Rawal Sharjeel Memon said that we are proud of our country's army which has responded to the Indian aggression and cowardly attack of the enemy in such a way that now India will never look at our country again.
He thanked the people of PS 63 and Hyderabad for participating in the rally.
Recent Stories
Sharjeel for carrying forward spirit of unity for economic transformation of Pak ..
Solidarity rally held in support of Pakistan Army
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry praises KORT for ..
Pakistan played vital role in maintaining regional peace, stability: Prof Cheng
Pakistan’s defense proven strong and invincible: Federal Minister for Defense ..
Pakistan believes in dialogue, diplomatic engagement: Pak Amb. Syedah
PPP chief condemns attack on convoy of Ali Jattak
First heatwave of May expected to hit Pakistan this week: PMD alert
Punjab Governor Saleem Haider Khan hails Ghazi officers, soldiers for gallantry ..
Ahsan urges establishment of shortest possible trade routes with Central Asia
PM says Pakistan desires peace in S. Asia; to defend its sovereignty at all cost ..
Anti-dengue drive tightened in ICT: CNG station, buildings sealed, several arres ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sharjeel for carrying forward spirit of unity for economic transformation of Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
Solidarity rally held in support of Pakistan Army2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s defense proven strong and invincible: Federal Minister for Defense Production, Raza Hay ..15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan believes in dialogue, diplomatic engagement: Pak Amb. Syedah15 minutes ago
-
PPP chief condemns attack on convoy of Ali Jattak15 minutes ago
-
Punjab Governor Saleem Haider Khan hails Ghazi officers, soldiers for gallantry in battlefield15 minutes ago
-
PM says Pakistan desires peace in S. Asia; to defend its sovereignty at all costs21 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue drive tightened in ICT: CNG station, buildings sealed, several arrested4 minutes ago
-
Muzaffargarh Bar appreciates Pak Armed Forces4 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development Zeeshan Rafiq inspects cleanliness ca ..4 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat chairs meeting regarding development projects of Kohat4 minutes ago
-
PTI founder to get relief from courts: Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik43 minutes ago