Solidarity rally in Jamrud honors martyrs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :A solidarity rally took place in Jamrud Tehsil of Khyber on Thursday to observe Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan (Day of Honouring the Martyrs of Pakistan).

The rally was aimed to pay tribute to the brave martyrs who sacrificed their lives in defense of the motherland.

The rally was participated by people from all walks of life , including Sector Commander Brigadier Mansoor and Colonel Abidul Rahman of Tirah Rifles 211 Wing, alongside Frontier Corps youth, local elders, and esteemed individuals such as Maliki Faizullah Jan, Malik Abdul Manan, Malik Rosi Gul, Chairman Muhammad Dawood, Sabz Ali Malaguri, Malik Kifayat Khan, local government representatives, members of civil society and large number of youth.

On the occasion special prayers were offered for the elevation of martyrs.

Brigadier Mansoor, in his address to the participants expressed gratitude for the sacrifices made by the soldiers of the armed forces and police , emphasizing that their efforts had granted the nation its freedom.

He reiterated the unwavering commitment of the army to make any sacrifices for the defense and security of the beloved motherland.

Malik Faizullah Jan Afridi, a local elder, highlighted the nationwide support for the institutions and hailed the solidarity demonstrated by the people.

He emphasized that the massive turnout at the rally showcased the unwavering unity and affection of the people towards their institutions.

The participants of the rally chanted slogans of "Pakistan Army Zindabad" (Long Live Pakistan Army) in support and solidarity with the armed forces.