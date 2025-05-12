Solidarity Rally In Mardan Pays Tribute To Armed Forces
Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2025 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) A grand rally was organized by the district administration of Mardan to express solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces, pay tribute to the bravery of the Air Force, and show unity with national security institutions.
The rally was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Eid Nawaz, and attended by Regional sports Officer, District Sports Officer Sajid Afridi, District Youth Officer Saddam Ali, President of Central Traders Union Zahir Shah, school students, teachers, and people from various walks of life.
The rally commenced from Mardan Sports Complex and concluded at Hospital Chowk.
A convoy of vehicles, stretching 3 to 4 kilometers, adorned with national flags, banners, and placards, participated in the event. The participants raised enthusiastic slogans in favor of the Pakistan Army and Air Force, applauding their role in national defense and security.
Youth participants passionately praised the valor, professionalism, and dedication of the military forces with patriotic chants such “Flight of the Falcons,” and “Long Live the Guardians of the Nation.
”
They expressed firm resolve that the nefarious designs of the Modi regime have been thwarted by Pakistani forces on every front, and the nation will stand united in responding to any future aggression.
Speakers on the occasion paid glowing tribute to the sacrifices and professional services of the Pakistan Armed Forces, stating that these institutions are symbols of the country’s survival, sovereignty, and stability.
A special prayer was offered at the conclusion of the rally for the martyrs of the armed forces and civilians, honoring their supreme sacrifice.
The district administration of Mardan appreciated the enthusiastic public participation and patriotic spirit displayed during the rally, and reaffirmed its commitment to continue all possible efforts for national security, unity, and stability.
