Solidarity rally on Kashmir Siege Day held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The district labour department held a Kashmir solidarity rally on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir on Wednesday.

Director Labour Malik Munawar Awan led the walk which started from Jail road and ended at the same point after taking round of Allied Morr.

The officers and staff of the department and a large number of people from different walks of life participated in the walk.

They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans in favour of Kashmiri brethren and against the Indian brutalities.

Malik Munawar said that Kashmiri people were fighting war for their right.

He said that days were not far when they would get their right of self-determination.