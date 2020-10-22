UrduPoint.com
Solidarity Rally To Hold On Oct 23

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 07:32 PM

A wealfare organization of local village, Wadpaga Sharif has planned a rally to hold on Friday in solidarity with Pakistan Army

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :A wealfare organization of local village, Wadpaga Sharif has planned a rally to hold on Friday in solidarity with Pakistan Army .

Syed Kamran Shah, the organizer of the rally said that main purpose of the event was condemned nefarious design of those who were targeting state institutions for their dirty politics.

He said participants of the rally would hold walk from press club Peshawar to assembly chowk.

He said people of Khyber Pakhtunkwa would never allow anyone to tarnish image of our Army.

He said people lauded role of Army in restoration of peace in the region, adding any attempt to undermine sacrifices of armed forces would not tolerated.

