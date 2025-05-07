Solidarity rally with Pak Army held in Sukkur against Indian aggression

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League Sukkur on Wednesday has organized a rally to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army and protest against Indian aggression. The rally started from Ayub Gate and proceeded through various routes before culminating at Sukkur Press Club, where it turned into a protest demonstration. The protesters carried Pakistani flags and chanted slogans in support of the Pakistan Army and against India.

The rally was led by Ashraf Bajwa, President of Pakistan Muslim League Sukkur, along with other local leaders. Addressing the protesters, the leaders strongly condemned the recent alleged attack by India, calling it a cowardly act. Ashraf Bajwa said, "India is a cowardly country that launches attacks under the cover of darkness, but it forgets that the brave forces of Pakistan are always ready to respond to the enemy."

He further stated, "If India has initiated war, we will bring it to an end, and India will be given a befitting reply for its aggression.

" The protesters also chanted slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, "Be ready, the Pakistani army is ready to annihilate you." They expressed complete solidarity with the Pakistan Army, chanting, "Pakistan Army, move forward, we are with you."

The leaders condemned the attacks on innocent civilians by Indian forces, calling it a violation of human rights at the international level. They demanded that the international community take notice of India's actions. The rally was not only a manifestation of the people's love for the Pakistan Army but also a reflection of public sentiment against Indian aggression.

Pakistan Muslim League announced that similar rallies would be held in other cities of the country to demonstrate national unity.