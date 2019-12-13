UrduPoint.com
Solidarity Walk Held At Lahore General Hospital Against Attack On PIC

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 07:09 PM

Solidarity walk held at Lahore General Hospital against attack on PIC

A solidarity and protest walk against an attack by lawyers on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) was held at Lahore General Hospital on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :A solidarity and protest walk against an attack by lawyers on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) was held at Lahore General Hospital on Friday.

Profesors, doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and the leaders of Grand Health Alliance (GHA) participated in the walk while holding placards, inscribed with slogans expressing solidarity with the PIC medical staff. They also wore black arms bands as a mark of grief and protest.

The walk started from Admin Block and culminated at PINS, where a number of participants strongly criticised the behaviour of violent lawyers.

Leaders of the GHA Dr Qasim Awan and Dr Amaar Yousaf said that the incident brought a bad name to the country all-over the world. He said the culprits should be given exemplary punishment.

They said that institutions like hospitals should be given due sanctity as even during the war times such kind of highhandedness was not allowed in hospitals.

Principal PGMI Prof Dr Muhammad Al-fareed Zafar and Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmud Salahuddin said that the PIC incident could not be ignored.

