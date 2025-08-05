Solidarity walk held in Rawalpindi to mark Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) To mark Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir (Kashmir Exploitation Day), the Rawalpindi district administration organized a solidarity walk on Tuesday to express support for the people of Kashmir.

The walk began at the office of Assistant Commissioner (Cantt) and passed through key points culminated at starting point. Assistant Commissioner Cantt Saad Rehman and Chief Officer of the District Council led the walk.

Members of the district administration, civil defense, teachers, students, and representatives from various public and private organizations actively participated.

They carried banners and placards with slogans calling for the right to self-determination for the Kashmiri people and condemning Indian human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir.

Participants urged the international community to take serious notice of the situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir and help ensure that the people of Kashmir are granted their rights according to United Nations resolutions.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Saad Rehman said the Indian government’s move to revoke Kashmir’s special status on August 5, 2019, was a clear violation of international laws. He said the people of Pakistan fully support the Kashmiri cause and will continue to stand by them at every level.

Special prayers were held for the people of Kashmir and a peaceful resolution to the long-standing Kashmir dispute.