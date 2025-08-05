Open Menu

Solidarity Walk Held In Rawalpindi To Mark Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Solidarity walk held in Rawalpindi to mark Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) To mark Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir (Kashmir Exploitation Day), the Rawalpindi district administration organized a solidarity walk on Tuesday to express support for the people of Kashmir.

The walk began at the office of Assistant Commissioner (Cantt) and passed through key points culminated at starting point. Assistant Commissioner Cantt Saad Rehman and Chief Officer of the District Council led the walk.

Members of the district administration, civil defense, teachers, students, and representatives from various public and private organizations actively participated.

They carried banners and placards with slogans calling for the right to self-determination for the Kashmiri people and condemning Indian human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir.

Participants urged the international community to take serious notice of the situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir and help ensure that the people of Kashmir are granted their rights according to United Nations resolutions.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Saad Rehman said the Indian government’s move to revoke Kashmir’s special status on August 5, 2019, was a clear violation of international laws. He said the people of Pakistan fully support the Kashmiri cause and will continue to stand by them at every level.

Special prayers were held for the people of Kashmir and a peaceful resolution to the long-standing Kashmir dispute.

Recent Stories

UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza

UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza

1 hour ago
 UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aq ..

UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aqsa Courtyard; warns against es ..

1 hour ago
 Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Mar ..

Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the n ..

3 hours ago
 Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Ka ..

Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes

Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes

3 hours ago
 Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNS ..

Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNSC President on India's rights ..

4 hours ago
2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM

2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM

4 hours ago
 IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant ..

IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant boat tragedy off Yemen

4 hours ago
 DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25

DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25

4 hours ago
 Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in K ..

Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu

4 hours ago
 PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal

PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal

4 hours ago
 Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi e ..

Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi embassy

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan