Solidarity walk held on Kashmir Hour under supervision of IG Balochistan Mohsin Hassan Butt

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :A walk was arranged in supervision of Inspector General of Police Balochsitan Mohsin Hassan Butt here on Friday to express solidarity with Kashmiri people on the call of Prime Minister

The walk was participated by Additional Inspector General Jahanzaib Khan Jugaizai, Additional IG and Commandant PC Naeem Akram Bhroka, Retinol Police Officer Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema, DIG Special Branch Muhammad Javed Udho, DIG Crime Wazir Khan Nasir and other officers from Central Police Office besides police officials from Khuzdar, Jaffarabad, Sibi and Makran .

Addressing the participants, the IGP Balochistan said we are standing with Kashmiri people in hard time and will not leave them alone in the struggle for their right of self-determination. He said the day is not far when the people of Kashmir will take breaths in their independent state.

Earlier, the national anthems of Pakistan will Azad Jammu & Kashmir were also played.