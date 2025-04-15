Solidarity walk, seminar held at GCU to express support with Palestinians

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Government College University (GCU) Hyderabad organized a solidarity walk and seminar to express unwavering support for the people of Palestine amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, faculty members, and university officials, all united in their call for peace, justice, and an end to the violence.

Participants carried placards, flags and banners with messages condemning the oppression and expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Speakers at the seminar highlighted the grave human rights violations occurring in Palestine and urged the international community to take immediate and effective action to stop the bloodshed and ensure justice for the oppressed.

On this occasion, the Vice Chancellor of GC University Hyderabad, Prof. Dr. Amjad Ali Arain in his message said, “This walk and seminar are symbolic gestures to show that we, as an academic institution, stand firmly with the oppressed people of Palestine. Our students and faculty are the voice of conscience, and it is our duty to speak out against injustice wherever it occurs. Through such initiatives, we aim to raise awareness among the youth and encourage them to advocate for human rights, peace, and global solidarity.”

APP/nsm