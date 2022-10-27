UrduPoint.com

Solidarity Walks, Events Held In Provincial Capital On Kashmir Black Day

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2022 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :The district administration, civil society, educational institutions and general public on Thursday observed Kashmir black day to express solidarity with Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the right to self-determination and liberation from the illegal occupation of India.

In this regard, a walk was organized from the Chief Minister's House to the Governor's House under the leadership of Finance Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Minister for Higher education Kamran Bangash, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafiullah Khan, Hurriyat Leader Dawood Khan Yousafzai while Senior officers, students, civil and defense personnel and hundreds of people belonging to different schools of thought participated in the event.

The participants were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans of solidarity with the Kashmiris and condemning the Indian brutalities.

On the occasion, the participants in their addresses said that on October 27, 1947, India landed its troops in Kashmir and occupied it illegally and since then India was committing sheer violations of human rights and deprived Kashmiris of their basic human rights.

They said that despite the brutal tactics and oppression of the Indian forces, Kashmiris have not retreated an inch from their demand for the right to self-determination.

The participants demanded that United Nations should force India to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the resolutions of UN Security Council.

On the day, events were also organized at all public and private schools in the provincial capital under the supervision of the Peshawar district administration wherein solidarity with the Kashmiri people was expressed and slogans were raised against India.

